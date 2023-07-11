iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $276.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.