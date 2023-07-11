iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Holdings Increased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

