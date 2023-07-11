iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Passaic Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Passaic Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Passaic Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

