iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 242,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

