James Investment Research Inc. Buys 4,176 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

