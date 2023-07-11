James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 43,417 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

