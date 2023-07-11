James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 43,417 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.