James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.