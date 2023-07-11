James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.