James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.