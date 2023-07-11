James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.92 and a 200-day moving average of $411.38. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

