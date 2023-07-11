James Investment Research Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

