James Investment Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

