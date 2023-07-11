James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 5,183 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

