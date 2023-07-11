James Investment Research Inc. Sells 208 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE AFG opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

