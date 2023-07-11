James Investment Research Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

