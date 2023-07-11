Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $123.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

