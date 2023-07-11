JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 832 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

