JB Capital LLC Has $212.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.4% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $212,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

