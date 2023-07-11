JB Capital LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

