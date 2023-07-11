JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

