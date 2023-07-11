Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003307 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $625.16 million and $77.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 621,859,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,852,427 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

