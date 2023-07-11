Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $183,352,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

