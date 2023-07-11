Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

