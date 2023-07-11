Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

