Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

