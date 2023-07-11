Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.