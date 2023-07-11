Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

