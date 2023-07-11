Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of LH opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

