Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

