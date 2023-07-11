Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Linde by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 255,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

