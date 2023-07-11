Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

See Also

