Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,073 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,073 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

