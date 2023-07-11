Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.