Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $210.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.