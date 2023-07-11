Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ICF stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.