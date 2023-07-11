Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 0.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $190.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.