Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

