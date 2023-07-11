LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

SCD opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.