Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

