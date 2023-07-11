Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $229.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

