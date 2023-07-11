Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $229.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

