M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. M.D.C. comprises 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

