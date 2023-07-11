Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

