Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

