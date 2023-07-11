Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
