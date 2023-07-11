Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

