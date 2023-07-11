Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $26.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

