Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

