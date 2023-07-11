Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport Profile

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.