McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.