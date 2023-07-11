McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.24.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

